Racial equity training offered

The training, provided by the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, aims to give participants the knowledge and tools to make their organization more effective for all Red Wing residents.

On Dec. 7, Live Healthy Red Wing sponsored the training for nearly 40 city staff and directors. After receiving positive feedback, Live Healthy decided to offer the training for the entire community.

In an invitation to city council and commission members, Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann encouraged attendance, "having gone through the training myself, I can say it opens your eyes to new ways of looking at things and how your organization works."

While public officials will undoubtedly benefit from the training, Live Healthy Red Wing coordinator Michelle Leise stressed that anyone who has a role in shaping plans or policies should take advantage of the opportunity.

"Policies and procedures we have in our organizations affect people — sometimes on a daily basis. Even though we may have good intentions, sometimes our systems don't work for everyone," she said.

"The training helps us see things in a new way and provides specific tools we can use to make all of our organizations — including schools, government, businesses, nonprofits, churches and volunteer organizations — work better for everyone."

Registration is free, and a light meal will be served prior to each session. RSVP to mjleise@gmail.com by noon Feb. 20 to reserve a spot.