Sen. Klobuchar enjoys Hanisch treats at D.C. office

"We sent Senator Klobuchar apple and cherry turnovers and three different varieties of scones," Hanisch said.

The pastries were shipped overnight, all individually wrapped, packaged in small boxes, then bubble-wrapped and put into larger boxes, Hanisch described.

"It's not the first time we've sent her stuff," he said.

According to a press release from the senator's office, Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota specialties at her weekly Thursday-morning coffee gatherings in her Washington, D.C. office.

"Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop is a great example of a local business that helps boost our economy," Klobuchar said in the press release. "I was delighted to serve their treats for my guests here in Washington."

Hanisch said he hadn't known that the bakery had made the cut.

"It's pretty cool to be included," he said. "They were obviously looking for the best in Minnesota to share in Washington, D.C."

Klobuchar hosts "Minnesota Morning" every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans visiting the capital to attend. Visitors can hear accounts of Klobuchar's work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the senator's staff, and take photographs with the senator.

For more information on "Minnesota Morning,'' visit klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at 202-224-3244.