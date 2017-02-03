Bridge replacement begins with tree removal
Short delays may occur as crews remove trees in areas that are part of the construction zone for the project to replace the Highway 63 Eisenhower Bridge. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the work is expected to begin Feb. 2-3, weather permitting, and should take less than one week to complete.
Traffic restrictions are expected to include lane closures on Highway 61 and flagging operations on Highway 63 near Potter and Plum streets in Red Wing.
To learn more about the bridge project and sign up for email updates, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/index.html
