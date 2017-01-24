CWD found in 1 more deer

The latest case was an adult female, taken near Preston very close to four other positive animals, providing another piece of evidence that suggests the disease is localized, experts said. This brings the number of CWD positive wild deer in southeastern Minnesota to six; results are pending on more than 100 samples.

In total, 873 deer were taken during the special hunt. Of those, 600 adults were submitted for CWD testing. The DNR staff also has been opportunistically sampling vehicle-killed deer, deer found dead and heads hunters brought in from the end of the regular deer seasons. Overall, 634 CWD samples have been collected since Dec. 31.

Of the six wild deer that tested positive for CWD, none were described as behaving abnormally, which may indicate the infection is recent, DNR manager Lou Cornicelli said. If the infection is recent, early and aggressive action is the best way to eliminate the infection.

For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov/cwd.