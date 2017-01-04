Three Rivers names new executive director

Three Rivers recently named Jenny Larson the new executive director. Larson anticipates having big shoes to fill after Mike Thorsteinson held the position for more than 30 years.

"He reminds us every day that people in need come first," Larson said of Thorsteinson.

Recently having served as community development director at Three Rivers, Larson said she hopes to continue working on housing opportunities for those in need.

"We see a lot of families interested in owning a home, but may not have the credit or savings to get them there," Larson said, explaining that she hopes to provide more financial guidance and homebuyer education for those struggling to make ends meet.

The nonprofit also helps assist Goodhue County seniors.

"We need to keep working on ways to keep seniors in their homes as long as they want to be there," Larson said.

By noticing how important it is to assist families that need an extra hand, Larson noted while executive director, she would like to focus on the communities Three Rivers serves: Goodhue, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha and Winona counties.

"I want to maintain and build on those relationships so that we can work together to help those in need," Larson said.

For more information on Three Rivers, visit www.threeriverscap.org.