Finding Common Ground toward recovery

Founded in 2001, Common Ground began outpatient substance abuse treatment services in Rochester. The company grew in 2014, adding an office in Winona. The growth for Common Ground has now shifted north with the October opening of a Red Wing office.

Common Ground clinical director Erik Spangenski said the decision to expand to Red Wing was based on need.

"We were pursued by different employees throughout Goodhue County wanting us to bring programming here," Spangenski said. "Our reputation preceded us in this community."

In both Olmsted and Winona counties, Common Ground has seen success partnering with local law enforcement departments and courts to assist substance abusers. Whether people suffering from substance abuse seek support on their own, are urged by loved ones or are court-ordered, Spangenski said the success of clients achieving their chemical health goals boils down to each individual.

"It's a big public misconception that people aren't ready until they are ready and if you force them, they won't follow through," he said. "There is no empirical evidence or data on outcomes being better one way or the other."

Assessment, treatment

The first step in determining if chemical health services are needed is a confidential assessment, Spangenski said. Common Ground uses an assessment that spans six dimensions of chemical health.

"We assess the client's initial intoxication or withdrawal levels, any biomedical conditions and how they could impact addiction or recovery, emotional and behavioral levels, level of openness to change, relapse risks and recovery environments," Spangenski said.

Recommendations of what level of care a person needs is shared with the client. The level of care is based on the assessment and each individual client's situation, Spangenski said. If Common Ground does not offer the services needed, referrals will be made to a provider that meets the needs or situation.

"Sometimes, people don't meet the clinical criteria, so our recommendations may not be necessary," Spangenski said.

If a client accepts treatment, they will set self-defined goals for their treatment with guidance from Common Ground counselors.

"It's a big paradigm shift of how treatment used to be done. Professionals would come up with the goal for the people suffering. It's not their goal, so it was difficult to assess of goals were being met," Spangenski said. "Common Ground uses self-defined goals, so that our clients can be empowered by their own words and goals in their recovery journeys."

Treatments can range from two to three nights a week, lasting sometimes between two to six months.

"We educate you how to advocate for your treatment and communicate with employers, family members and whoever may be involved in your recovery," Spangenski said.

The Red Wing location offers treatment programs that include chemical use assessments, gender-specific outpatient treatment, DUI/DWI classes, drug education classes and interventions. Common Ground is located at 111 Hill Street. For more information, visit www.commongroundmn.org.

Suffering from addiction

To anyone suffering from an addiction, Spangenski offers the following advice:

"The fact is, they know that they are suffering and they need to know that it is OK to reach out for help," he said. "When they go to bed at night, they know that they have a problem with using whatever substance it might be. They can tell their family, friends and boss that they don't (abuse), but inside that person knows something is not right."

Spangenski stressed the importance for substance abusers to know they are not alone.

"The evidence is in, one in ten people can meet criteria for addiction or substance use disorders. One in those ten actually get services."

Those numbers, Spangenski said, are equated out nationally. "In Minnesota, we are fortunate to have a treatment friendly state. Our numbers may be a little better."

To family or loved ones of an addict:

"Find other people who have navigated this. You also are not alone," he said.

Common Ground offers a family and friends education session in Rochester once a month. The sessions provide support and resources for how families can help their loved one seek help or how to love their loved one even though they are in the middle of an addiction.

"The addiction is already taking one person. It often takes the entire family or spouse," Spangenski said. "There is a way that family and loved ones can still find some joy out of life while at the same time having healthy parameters and boundaries with their loved one until they are willing to reach out for help. They can still have some semblance of value and purpose in their own life without being consumed as well by the addiction."