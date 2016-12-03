River navigation closing for the season

All vessels will need to be south of Lock & Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa, by that date to accommodate scheduled winter maintenance at Locks 15, 16 and 17 in the Rock Island District, which close Dec. 13. They are expected to open March 3, 2017.

Locks in that district will undergo dewatering, a three-month procedure in which water is removed from the lock and equipment is sandblasted. Dewatering for a lock is scheduled once every 15 to 20 years.

The last tow of the 2015 navigation season locked through Lock & Dam 2 at Hastings Dec. 3.

Although Tim Tabery, lock master at the Red Wing location, said the unusually warm weather had "absolutely no effect" on the later closures this year, a lack of ice on the river has saved the Corps some headaches.

"We're just lucky we were not fighting ice right now," he said. "A couple years ago, we had towboats that got stuck in the ice. It's a great benefit when it's warmer. Normally it's close to freezing around this time, normally we have ice on the river right now."

The Corps closed Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock & Dam and Lock & Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, to all navigation Nov. 26. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock & Dam was permanently closed to all navigation June 10, 2015.

