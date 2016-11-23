Highway 52 reopens after ethanol spill

As of 11 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said that the highway has reopened in both directions following an early morning semi-tanker rollover that spilled 8,000 gallons of ethanol on the roadway.

The rollover occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and was likely weather related, Lt. Kevin Skalsky with the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The tanker blocked northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 52, detouring traffic around the city of Hampton for much of the morning.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Highway 52 was open in both directions. However, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a HazMat team remained on the scene to deal with the ethanol spill, Skalsky said.

Complicating factors during the morning commute was a second, unrelated crash that shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. That tanker did not spill any of its cargo, but had to be drained before it could be removed, Skalsky said.

Across Minnesota, the State Patrol reported 277 crashes — 31 injuries and 2 fatalities — between 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There were also 358 vehicle spinouts or other off-road incidents.