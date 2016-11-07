Search
    Three injured in 2 Pierce County motorcycle crashes

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 7:51 a.m.

    Three people were hospitalized Saturday in two separate Pierce County motorcycle crashes.

    The first crash left 36-year-old Ellsworth resident Eric S. Gilbertson and his passenger, 30-year-old Danielle R. Gilbertson, injured after the motorcycle they were on crashed on County Road UU and 100th Avenue in the town of Maiden Rock.

    According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash, reported at 3:12 p.m., occurred while Eric Gilbertson was negotiating a curve and his 2005 Harley-Davidson went off the road. Both occupants of the motorcycle were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing by Plum City/Maiden Rock ambulance.

    The release did not document the extent of either rider’s injuries.

    The second crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. on Highway 35 at 945th Street in the town of Diamond Bluff, where motorcyclist Mark Hawkinson collided with a deer. According to the sheriff’s office, the 69-year-old from Lauderdale, Minn., was northbound on the highway when the deer entered the roadway and struck Hawkinson’s 1998 Honda motorcycle.

    Deputies said Hawkinson was complaining of a leg injury after the crash. He was also taken to Mayo-Red Wing for undisclosed injuries.

    Red Wing EMS and Ellsworth first responders assisted deputies on the scene of the second crash.

