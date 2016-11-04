National Eagle Center offers veterans free admission

The National Eagle Center has worked with veterans for many years, starting with the center's first eagle ambassador, Harriet, who regularly traveled to VA hospitals to meet injured veterans and give them encouragement, officials said.

In further recognition of their service and deep connection to our nation's symbol, the National Eagle Center is offering complimentary admission to all veterans and active duty members Friday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 18.

"Bald eagles are our nation's national symbol and we know that these majestic birds hold a very special meaning to those men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces", said Executive Director Rolf Thompson. "We are proud to be able to honor their service and sacrifice with our eagle ambassadors."