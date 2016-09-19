VIDEO: RWMA hosts tour of school district solar garden site

Bill Richmond, project manager with Knobelsdorff Electric, explains the wiring on the backs of panels at the Red Wing Solar Garden to guests on a tour of the site. (photo by Maureen McMullen)

From Highway 58, motorists would hardly notice the construction underway on the Red Wing Community Solar Garden. Located on a former cornfield tucked just beyond Red Wing High School, the 4.86 megawatt community garden prompted a common response among guests touring the site Wednesday: “I had no idea this was out here.”

Despite its inconspicuous location, the future solar garden will produce 7.3 million kilowatt hours each year — enough to power about 1,200 households that use 7,500 kilowatt hours per year.

Knobelsdorff Electric began installing the site’s 80 miles of electrical wire and 10 miles of conduit in late July. Although recent bouts of rain presented challenges with construction, Knobelsdorff project manager Bill Richmond said installation has progressed at a rapid pace.

“They can turn this around pretty fast,” he said. “What’s good for the earth is good for everyone.”

Richmond led a group of about 25 guests from local businesses, organizations and the school district on a tour of the developing site.

Companies that invest in the solar garden will receive .12 cents in credit per kilowatt hour used in the utility bill and charged .11 cents per kilowatt hour on a separate bill by the SOLAR MN, the garden owner.

The credits might not result in significant savings for small-scale users, but will offer significant long-term savings for larger commercial users. ADM Plant Manager Bill Simmons said his company is discussing a potential subscription with the garden.

“Certainly there’s some financial benefit to it on reduced electrical consumption costs,” he said. “There’s always the green factor. We are an agricultural company and like to support green initiatives in farming. Good environmental practices and low-impact energy sources are certainly something that’s important to us.”

Red Wing School District, from whom Solar MN leases the property, will benefit from the garden by generating revenue from the lease and creating a curriculum for students to learn about solar energy.

The tour was organized by the Red Wing Manufacturers Association to launch a series of monthly meetings highlighting the importance of the manufacturing sector in Red Wing and throughout Minnesota.

The association will partner with the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce to organize future tours of other local manufacturing facilities. The partnership will also host a number of events to celebrate Manufacturer Appreciation Week in Red Wing Oct. 22-28, including a luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the St. James Hotel.

The event will feature Paul Moe, deputy commissioner with the Department of Employment and Economic Development. RWMA will also present the Governor’s Certificate of Commendation to all manufacturers in attendance.

The event costs $10. Reservations must be made by Monday, Oct. 15. Guests can RSVP by email at frontdesk@redwingchamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 651-388-4719.