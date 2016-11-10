Nolan-Mills U.S. House race tight

In a district across southern Minnesota, less than 30 votes separated challenger Republican Jim Hagedorn and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz in unofficial returns from 656 of 697 precincts. The race was a rematch from 2014 when Walz had little trouble holding his seat. The only House race without an incumbent running looked tight contest. Democrat Angie Craig unofficially had 42 percent and Republican Jason Lewis 49 percent with 20 of 292 precincts reporting in the southern Twin Cities and rural areas to the south. Elsewhere, incumbent congressmen appeared their way to wins: Democrat Collin Peterson in the west, Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen in the western Twin Cities, Republican Tom Emmer north of the Twin Cities, Democrat Keith Ellison in the Minneapolis area and Betty McCollum in the east Twin Cities.