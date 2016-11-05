Ballots contain a host of local races

Citizens can cast absentee ballots early at either the Goodhue County Government Center, 454 W. Sixth St., or their local city hall.

The Government Center schedule before Election Day, Nov. 8, will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

On Election Day, voters must vote at their designated polling place. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m..

For more information on voting and registration, visit www.sos.state.mn.us.

Goodhue County

Commissioners: Three County Board seats are up for election.

Paul Drotos is looking to defeat incumbent Ted Seifert for the District 5 seat.

In the District 3 race in southwestern Goodhue County, Byron "Barney" Nesseth and Todd Angelstad are vying to replace Commissioner Dan Rechtzigel.

Ron Allen is unopposed in District 1.

Soil And Water Conservation District: Jeff Beckman, District 3, Edward McNamara, District 4, and John Jaeger, District 5, are all running unopposed.

Red Wing

City: Red Wing voters will cast their pick for mayor and three City Council seats.

Mayoral candidate Sean Dowse runs against David Harris, who withdrew from the race shortly after the August primary but whose name remains on the ballot.

Thomas Day is vying against short-time incumbent Kim Beise for Ward 1. Beise was elected this spring to fill the remainder of Jason Sebion's term.

John Becker and Adam Gettings squared off for Ward 2. Lisa Bayley opted to file for Minnesota House 21A.

Evan Brown and Ernie Stone will compete for the combined Ward 3-4 seat.

School: Voters will choose four candidates to serve on the Red Wing School Board. Candidates are Mike Christensen, Janie Farrar, Tim Hudacek, Heidi Jones, Brett Olmsted, Pam Roe and Mark Ryan.

Cannon Falls

City: There are two full-blown contests for Cannon Falls City Council.

Cathy Gallups, Mike Dalton, Morris Mattson, Jose Lopez and Jay Sjoblom are seeking to fill two seats for four-year terms. Citizens may vote for up to two candidates.

Lynne Berg, Ken Carpenter, Phillip Hammes and Stuart Everhart are seeking to fill two seats for two-year terms. Citizens again may vote for up to two people.

There also is a special election for a term expiring Jan. 7, 2019: LeRoy H. McCusker, Merlyce "Merle" Johnson and Dale Anderson are seeking that seat.

School: Four people are seeking three seats. Candidates are Katie Lochner, Bob Brintnall, Nels Swenning, Jerry Reinardy; citizens may vote for three.

There also is a special election. Brenda L. Owens is the sole candidate.

Goodhue

City: There are three uncontested races: Kerry Bien is running unopposed for mayor. The former City Council member has held the office since 2010. Rick Buck and incumbent John Adams are running for two open City Council seats.

School: This is a special election to fill a vacancy. Sarah Fox, Shane R. Ryan and Carrie O'Reilly are running.

Lake City

City: In the City Council race, voters will cast a ballot for up to three candidates from a pool of six. The candidates are John Mead, Mary Lou Waltman, Cindy McGrath, Philip A. Gartner, Mary Jane Rasmussen and Mark Fayette.

Lake City voters will find Mark Nichols running unopposed for mayor.

Charter referendum: Voters have a chance to weigh in on the council's authority over riverfront development on public land. The question reads:

Subject to a public hearing and such terms and conditions as shall be deemed advisable by the City Council, should the City of Lake City vacate South Washington Street from its intersection with East Marion Street to its termination point near Lake Pepin; and enter into a purchase and development agreement with the adjacent property owner to convey the City's interest in the vacated portion of South Washington Street to the property owner?

School: Six people — Patrick Dwelle, Jack Rol, Heath Oeltjen, Lisa Orke, Kevin Pavelka and Michelle Larson — are running for four seats. Citizens may cast a ballot for four or fewer candidates.

Kenyon

City: Mayor Michael Engel is unopposed on Kenyon ballots. City Council incumbent John Mortensen and Richard E. Nielsen are running for two seats.

Wanamingo

City: Wanamingo has no contested local races. Mayor Ryan J. Holmes is unopposed. Council member Jeremiah Flotterud is seeking re-election and Stuart Ohr is unopposed.

Kenyon-Wanamingo

The school district is short one candidate. James Jarvis and Rodney Woock filed for the three open seats. A write-in candidate likely could win the third seat.

There's also special election to fill two terms expiring Jan. 7, 2019. The candidates are Jamie Sommer, Debb Paquin and Karla Bauer (vote for up to two).

Zumbrota

City: Bradley Drenckhahn stands alone in the mayoral race. Candidates for two City Council seats are incumbent Sara Durham and Todd Hammel.

School: Zumbrota-Mazeppa voters will be able to cast a ballot for up to three candidates from a pool of four. They are Paul Stimets, Angie Bredehoft, Jason K Lohmann and Dirk Niles.