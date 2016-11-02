Red Wing voters can make their decisions early for absentee voting at either the Goodhue County Government Center, 454 W. Sixth St., or at City Hall, 315 W. Fourth St.

Carolyn Holmsten, Goodhue County auditor and treasurer, commented on the increase in voters.

"We've had more registrants this year, it's a little bit ahead of where we were the last presidential election."

The schedule before Election Day will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

On the day of elections, voters will be directed to the location for their ward and precinct, listed on the city of Red Wing website at www.red-wing.org. Voters can also use pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. to find their polling place. Hours for each location on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each precinct's results — including absentee ballots — will be kept separate from the others' and on election night, results from each will be sent to the Secretary of State's office. Results from the polls are sent to the state in the evening. The final results will be listed online.

For more information on voting and registration, visit www.sos.state.mn.us.