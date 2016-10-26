Search
    UPDATE: Library not hosting informational meeting on independent candidate McMullin

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 10:59 a.m.

    An informational meeting on independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin will not be held at the Red Wing Public Library as previously reported.

    McMullin is a former CIA operative and worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2013, McMullin joined the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as a senior advisor and later became the chief policy director of the House Republican Conference.

