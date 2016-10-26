UPDATE: Library not hosting informational meeting on independent candidate McMullin
An informational meeting on independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin will not be held at the Red Wing Public Library as previously reported.
McMullin is a former CIA operative and worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2013, McMullin joined the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as a senior advisor and later became the chief policy director of the House Republican Conference.