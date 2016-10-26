Library meeting to highlight Independent presidential candidate
An informational meeting on Independent Party presidential candidate Evan McMullin will be held noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Red Wing Public Library community room.
McMullin is a former CIA operative and worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2013, McMullin joined the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as a senior advisor and later became the chief policy director of the House Republican Conference.
For more information on the meeting, call Don at 651-388-8785.