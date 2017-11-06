Veterans Day will be observed Friday and Saturday
Because Veterans Day falls on the weekend in 2017, the closure schedule is different than in typical years.
Government agencies and related businesses will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, to observe Veterans Day, which is Saturday. Schools are in session.
The U.S. Postal Service will observe the holiday on the actual date, however, so first-class mail will not be delivered Saturday and post offices will be closed.
On Friday, the License Center and Workforce Center will be closed because state offices will be closed. Local government offices, including the courts, in Goodhue and Pierce counties also will be closed.
City of Red Wing buildings, including the library, are closed.
The holiday will not disrupt Public Works' regular refuse and recycling collections, which are Monday through Thursday.