Citizen discussions on Levee Park dock and public spaces
Citizens are invited to attend an open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room, regarding the planned improvements to the dock at Levee Park. City staff and consultants look forward to receiving citizen input on the preliminary drawings of what the improvements could look like and hear additional thoughts and opinions from attendees on this project.
Following the open house, Red Wing 2040's Innovative Ideas Series will host its fourth session titled "Happy Healthy Cities: Revitalizing Public Spaces Through the Arts, Recreation, and Learning" from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room. Food and beverages will be provided during this community discussion. The public is encouraged to attend both events.