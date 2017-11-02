Road closure at East Avenue/West Fifth Street begins Nov. 2
East Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of East Avenue and West Fifth Street beginning Thursday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Red Wing Public Works Department. A portion of East Avenue will be reduced to a single lane with traffic detoured onto eastbound Fifth Street.
West Fifth Street also will be closed to through traffic at the East Avenue intersection.
Eastbound traffic on Fifth Street will be detoured onto East Avenue. There will be no parking on portions of East Avenue and West Fifth Street. Signs will be in place.
The closure is needed for storm tunnel repairs and is expected to take approximately two weeks, according to a news release. The road will be reopened as soon as repairs have been completed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.