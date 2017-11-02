Road closure at East Avenue/West Fifth Street begins Nov. 2

West Fifth Street also will be closed to through traffic at the East Avenue intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Fifth Street will be detoured onto East Avenue. There will be no parking on portions of East Avenue and West Fifth Street. Signs will be in place.

The closure is needed for storm tunnel repairs and is expected to take approximately two weeks, according to a news release. The road will be reopened as soon as repairs have been completed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.