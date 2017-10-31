East Fourth Street closes Wednesday from Bluff to Sanderson
East Fourth Street will be closed between Bluff Street and Sanderson Street starting around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. The closure is needed to pave utility patches in East Fourth Street related to the Mississippi River Bridge project.
A detour will not be posted, though local traffic is encouraged to use Bluff Street, East Fifth Street and Sanderson Street to navigate around the closure area. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, Nov. 3, at which time the road will be reopened, according to the city Engineering Department.