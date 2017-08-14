Search
    Televised budget workshop tonight

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 1:30 p.m.

    The budget workshop for Red Wing City Council will be held tonight, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

    Below is the list of agenda items.

    • Budget priorities

    • Goal of the workshop

    • Review long-term financial plan

    • Update on strategic planning process

    • Review draft 2018 proposed budget recap by fund type

    • Distribute and highlight proposed 2018-2022 capital improvement plan

    • Review next steps in the budget process.

    The meeting will be aired live on Channel 6. The regular scheduled city council meeting will follow at 7 p.m. For a full list of the budget agenda, visit red-wing.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2123.

