Televised budget workshop tonight
The budget workshop for Red Wing City Council will be held tonight, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.
Below is the list of agenda items.
• Budget priorities
• Goal of the workshop
• Review long-term financial plan
• Update on strategic planning process
• Review draft 2018 proposed budget recap by fund type
• Distribute and highlight proposed 2018-2022 capital improvement plan
• Review next steps in the budget process.
The meeting will be aired live on Channel 6. The regular scheduled city council meeting will follow at 7 p.m. For a full list of the budget agenda, visit red-wing.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2123.