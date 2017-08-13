Government calendar: Aug. 14-17, 2017
Monday, Aug. 14
Red Wing Public Library Board, 5 p.m., Library Foot Room.
Agenda: This special meeting is to present the summary of the library director's job performance review.
Red Wing City Council Budget, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Agenda: Budget workshop
Red Wing City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Goodhue County Budget/Personnel Committee, 7:30 a.m., Administration Conference Room.
Goodhue County Health & Human Services, 10:30 a.m., Third floor Government Center.
Sheldon Theatre Board, 5:15 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Goodhue County budget workshop, 9 a.m., Government Center IT Conference Room, .
Pierce County Solid Waste Committee, 4 p.m., recycling center.
Pierce County Land Management, 6 p.m., Courthouse boardroom.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Pierce County Highway Committee, 8 a.m., highway office.
Pierce County Human Services, 5 p.m., Pierce County Office Building large meeting room.
Red Wing Community Recreation Joint Powers Board, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Red Wing Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.