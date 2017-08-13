Search
    Government calendar: Aug. 14-17, 2017

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 11:00 a.m.

    Monday, Aug. 14

    Red Wing Public Library Board, 5 p.m., Library Foot Room.

    Agenda: This special meeting is to present the summary of the library director's job performance review.

    Red Wing City Council Budget, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers.

    Agenda: Budget workshop

    Red Wing City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.

    Tuesday, Aug. 15

    Goodhue County Budget/Personnel Committee, 7:30 a.m., Administration Conference Room.

    Goodhue County Health & Human Services, 10:30 a.m., Third floor Government Center.

    Sheldon Theatre Board, 5:15 p.m., City Hall council chambers.

    Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.

    Wednesday, Aug. 16

    Goodhue County budget workshop, 9 a.m., Government Center IT Conference Room, .

    Pierce County Solid Waste Committee, 4 p.m., recycling center.

    Pierce County Land Management, 6 p.m., Courthouse boardroom.

    Thursday, Aug. 17

    Pierce County Highway Committee, 8 a.m., highway office.

    Pierce County Human Services, 5 p.m., Pierce County Office Building large meeting room.

    Red Wing Community Recreation Joint Powers Board, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers.

    Red Wing Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.

