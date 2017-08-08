Explore the Bearcat
CANNON FALLS — Ever wonder what the inside of an armored response attack truck looks like? Stop by the TRIAD: Citizens and Law Enforcement Partnership meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Shepherd's Center, 120 State St. W. The new Goodhue County armored vehicle, the Bearcat, will be available for inspection and rides.
The name Bearcat stands for Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counter Attack Truck. Armored bodywork on the vehicle is completed with .50 caliber rated ballistic glass capable of multiple hits, blast-resistant floors, gunports, roof hatches and more.
Since its arrival Nov. 2016, the Bearcat has been used in several missions. The department previously had a 32-year-old armored vehicle.
For more information, contact Goodhue County deputy Thomas Wolner at 651-385-3155, Cannon Falls Police administrative assistant Bonnie German at 507-263-2278 or Rosie Schluter at spiritsong@citilink.net.