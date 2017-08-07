Prescott community mourns loss of police chief

“Our department mourns his loss along with family, friends and Prescott community,” the post reads.

Other law enforcement agencies also took to social media to express their grief.

Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said on Facebook, “our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Chief Krutke and the Prescott Police Department.”

The Pierce County Peace Officers Benevolent Association said Krutke “loved every moment” of his service to the Prescott community.

“Gary, you will never be forgotten as you will be in our past, present and future,” the association wrote in a Facebook post. “The fight is now over my friend, we will take it from here.”

Krutke, who served in the department for more than 17 years, had been Prescott’s police chief since Jan. 13, 2014. He came to Prescott after working in law enforcement elsewhere in Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to the announcement.

Krutke was a military veteran whose service included deployment in Iraq, where he received the Purple Heart.

Funeral services were pending. Check back for more on Krutke’s life and service to the public.