Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prescott community mourns loss of police chief

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:11 a.m.
    Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke died Aug. 5. Photo courtesy of Prescott Police Department

    Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke died Saturday, Aug. 5, after battling cancer.

    The Prescott Police Department announced Krutke’s death on its Facebook page.

    “Our department mourns his loss along with family, friends and Prescott community,” the post reads.

    Other law enforcement agencies also took to social media to express their grief.

    Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said on Facebook, “our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Chief Krutke and the Prescott Police Department.”

    The Pierce County Peace Officers Benevolent Association said Krutke “loved every moment” of his service to the Prescott community.

    “Gary, you will never be forgotten as you will be in our past, present and future,” the association wrote in a Facebook post. “The fight is now over my friend, we will take it from here.”

    Krutke, who served in the department for more than 17 years, had been Prescott’s police chief since Jan. 13, 2014. He came to Prescott after working in law enforcement elsewhere in Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to the announcement.

    Krutke was a military veteran whose service included deployment in Iraq, where he received the Purple Heart.

    Funeral services were pending. Check back for more on Krutke’s life and service to the public.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentGary Krutkeprescottpierce countywisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement