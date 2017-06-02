Goggin and Drazkowski to discuss new laws
State Rep. Steve Drazkowski and Sen. Mike Goggin will hold town hall meetings throughout District 21 in early June.
"There were many changes made during the 2017 session that will impact all Minnesotans, and I'd encourage all interested residents to attend the town meetings to learn more about our new laws, to ask questions, and to bring your ideas," Drazkowski said.
Meetings will be at the following locations:
• Monday, June 5
St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Ave., 5-6 p.m.
Goodview City Hall, 4140 Fifth St., 7-8 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 6: State Rep. Barb Haley will also attend
Goodhue City Hall, 405 N. Broadway 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, June 7: State Rep. Barb Haley will also attend
Wabasha City Hall, 900 Hiawatha Drive E., 5-6 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 13
Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St., 5-6 p.m.
West Concord City Hall, 180 Main St., 7-8 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 14
Pine Island City Hall, 250 S. Main, 5-6 p.m.
Zumbrota City Hall, 175 West Ave., 7-8 p.m.