    Goggin and Drazkowski to discuss new laws

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 5:11 p.m.

    State Rep. Steve Drazkowski and Sen. Mike Goggin will hold town hall meetings throughout District 21 in early June.

    "There were many changes made during the 2017 session that will impact all Minnesotans, and I'd encourage all interested residents to attend the town meetings to learn more about our new laws, to ask questions, and to bring your ideas," Drazkowski said.

    Meetings will be at the following locations:

    • Monday, June 5

    St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Ave., 5-6 p.m.

    Goodview City Hall, 4140 Fifth St., 7-8 p.m.

    • Tuesday, June 6: State Rep. Barb Haley will also attend

    Goodhue City Hall, 405 N. Broadway 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

    • Wednesday, June 7: State Rep. Barb Haley will also attend

    Wabasha City Hall, 900 Hiawatha Drive E., 5-6 p.m.

    • Tuesday, June 13

    Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St., 5-6 p.m.

    West Concord City Hall, 180 Main St., 7-8 p.m.

    • Wednesday, June 14

    Pine Island City Hall, 250 S. Main, 5-6 p.m.

    Zumbrota City Hall, 175 West Ave., 7-8 p.m.

