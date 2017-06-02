Port Authority Board to discuss its past and future
Red Wing Port Authority Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 6, to discuss the 2017 legislative session with Rep. Barb Haley, followed by a question-and-answer forum on "Port Authority Past, Current and Future." The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.
The Port Authority Board will hold its next regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. that same day in the City Hall council chambers.
A quorum of Red Wing City Council members may be in attendance.