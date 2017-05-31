Haley to hold town hall meetings and office hours

• Lake City: Town hall with Sen. Mike Goggin, 8-9 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Lake City Council Chambers, 205 W. Center St.

• Goodhue: Town hall with Sen. Mike Goggin and Rep. Steve Drazkowski, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Goodhue Council Chambers, 405 Broadway St. N.

• Red Wing: Office hours: noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Caribou Coffee, 726 Main St.

• Cannon Falls: Town hall with Sen. Mike Goggin, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 7, at Hi-Quality Bakery, 121 N. Fourth St.