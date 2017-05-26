Search
UPDATE: One MCF-Lino Lakes offender remains at large

    Government offices closed Monday

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 8:30 a.m.

    Government agencies and related businesses will be closed Monday, May 29, to observe Memorial Day.

    The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver first-class mail and post offices will be closed. The License Center and Workforce Center also are closed. Government offices, including the courts, in Goodhue and Pierce counties are closed.

    City of Red Wing buildings, including the library, are closed, and Public Works crews will collect refuse and recycling one day late all week.

    Schools will not be in session.

