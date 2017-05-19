City looks at succession planning

However, the largest reason for the reorganization is to plan for upcoming retirements among city staff. City Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said she believes there will be significant turnover of leadership in five to 10 years.

The plan would allow those employees to begin phasing retirement while existing staff moves into new positions and new employees can be hired, she said.

She also envisions that reorganization would simplify the administration department's structure, consolidating four departments into two This shift "will support more efficient business processes." If council approves the plan at Monday's 7 p.m. meeting, the assistant to the council administrator, deputy city clerk and employee services director positions will be eliminated, while a human resources generalist and administration support manager position would be added to the staff. The proposal comes a few months after the city created the Community Development Department. After some delays, the Personnel Committee, including council members Dean Hove and Dustin Schulenberg, voted to advance the plan to the council.