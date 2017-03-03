Bill would create college savings incentives

All 50 states offer college savings plans, which allow families to accumulate savings tax-free until their children head to college. The bill would allow Minnesota taxpayers to deduct contributions to the Minnesota College Student Savings Plan from taxable income.

Families with lower or moderate incomes could elect to take a tax credit instead of making deductions.

"What we want to do is chip away at that amount of debt that an average student graduates with in the state of Minnesota," said bill author Rep. Randy Jessup, R-Shoreview. "This could be one contributing factor for families who want to look out for their children's future education."

Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, is a co-author. She said that although Minnesota provides a wealth of college readiness programs, the state still struggles with secondary education finance. On average, a Minnesota college student finishes school with $30,000 in loans, the fifth highest in the country, she said.

"This one piece of financial readiness and financial astuteness is a piece that I think the state can do more to support, and Representative Jessup's bill takes an initial stab at that," she said.