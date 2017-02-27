Schmit leads new Growth and Justice research group

The group aims to develop policies that stimulate economic prosperity throughout the state.

Schmit will work from his hometown of Red Wing as the director of the group's new Minnesota Rural Equity Project, which will seek nonpartisan solutions to socioeconomic struggles faced throughout greater Minnesota.

Known for his priorities in infrastructure issues like transportation and rural broadband expansion, Schmit said he will draw from his experience in both the Legislature and as a consultant in his new position.

"This is just a continuation of a career in public service," he said. "Seeing rural Minnesota compete with other parts of the state and country to come out of the recession a little stronger is something I take very seriously."

The new project will be funded in part by a Blandin Foundation grant and will partner with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, the Minnesota Asset Building Coalition and the Greater Minnesota Partnership.

Growth and Justice will announce legislative priorities next week.