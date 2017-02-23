Eight solar projects approved: Goodhue County Board briefs

Innovative Power Systems sought several 1-megawatt solar projects. Stuhr, Webster, Betcher, Huneke, Huneke, Koester and Conzemius are among the seven lots composed of 6-8 acres for a permit.

The board approved all the permits.

The Feb. 21 Goodhue County Board lasted one hour. A 30-minute closed session was held beforehand concerning labor negotiations. All five commissioners were present.

Health & Human Services Board

Child protection workers worn thin

Kris Johnson, supervisor of child and family, presented the 2016 Social Services report on Tuesday to the Goodhue County Health and Human Service Board. Trends show that methamphetamine abuse has risen as well as sexual abuse and multi-issue families, such as homelessness and mental illness. Johnson stated that the county does not have enough staff to support the caseload.

The state recommends a child protection case manager for every 10 cases, whereas Goodhue County has 15 for every one employee. Last year $34,729.56 was spent in overtime wages.

Commissioners moved to approve one position for Health and Human Services to help with paperwork and billing. The motion passed 4-1, with Commissioner Barney Nesseth voting against it.

HHS Day

Health and Human Services will be holding it's one-year celebration day March 14, 2017. The anniversary is intended to bring to light the employees and their hard work. It will also be titled Goodhue County Health and Human Services Day.

Commissioners also voted on a replacement for board member Meg Walsh, who will be stepping down this spring. Nominated by Commissioner Paul Drotos, Susan Johnson will be taking an official oath next month. "I feel like it's a pretty good fit for me right now in my life," she said.