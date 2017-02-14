After listening to almost 30 people express concerns around the proposed swine finishing barn and concrete manure pit, board members noted that the county is primarily an agriculture zone and the proposed feedlot has met the necessary requirements.

The concerns brought up included the size of the lot, amount of odor it would produce and the effect it would have on the surrounding community.

“One thing I’m concerned about is Zumbrota is becoming quite an arts center,” Melissa Driscoll of Zumbrota said. “I think a huge confinement facility is going to negatively affect the arts culture.”

The PAC recommendation on the permit request is scheduled to go before Goodhue County Board at the Tuesday Feb. 21 meeting. The board meets 9 a.m. in the Government Center.