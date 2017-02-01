"Amtrak's passenger rail ridership is increasing, we had positive results from our feasibility study, and we hear from many of our constituents that a second train should be added immediately," said Janice Rettman, chair of the MNHSR Commission and a Ramsey County commissioner. "Many local partners have already come forward to fund the current phase of work, but we need state funds to start the next phase and qualify these projects for possible federal funding."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is currently leading an operations analysis and determining necessary infrastructure improvements and capital costs on the second train project. A state funding match is required to apply for federal FAST Act funds.

The commission also approved a resolution supporting a $1 million state funding request for rail improvements in St. Paul. The request is being made by the Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority, which seeks collaboration with the state of Minnesota in funding the environmental analysis and engineering of a grade separation project in the St. Paul rail yards. The project would ease freight rail congestion and benefit passenger rail service by improving fluidity around Union Depot. The east metro rail yard handles 10,000 cars per day, or 5 percent of the nation's freight volume.