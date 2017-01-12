Volunteers needed for Sister City Commission

Beise said that while the three commissioners have done impressive work, the commission needs more help to accomplish its goals. Commissioners were able to make preparations for a teacher to come from Quzhou, China, this year, but Red Wing would like to send students there as well. With only three members and little volunteer support, the commission is overworked and understaffed.

Sister Cities Commission exists to promote cultural exchange and foster strengthened economics, world peace and a greater understanding of the world issues.

Red Wing has two official sister cities — Ikata, Japan, and Quzhou, China. The commission also has an informal relationship with Drammen, Norway.

"lt would be a real insult to Ikata and Quzhou if we did not fulfill our responsibilities with this agreement," Councilmember Peggy Rehder said.

Dowse and Beise plan to "gather community stakeholders to participate in repopulating the commission," but stressed that anyone interested in serving on the commission or volunteering to assist the commission's work, should contact them directly.

Council President Kim Beise: kim.beise@ci.red-wing.mn.us — 651.261.1859

Mayor Sean Dowse: sean.dowse@ci.red-wing.mn.us — 651.388.5935

Sister City commissioners do not need to live within Red Wing city limits.

The commission will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the City Hall Mississippi Room. Meetings are typically once a month.