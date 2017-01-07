Civic leaders ask citizens to help them

Although nominated to serve another term as council president, Dean Hove respectfully declined and instead endorsed Kim Beise. Beise was elected by a 5-2 margin, with two votes in favor of Peggy Rehder. After the vote, Rehder moved to make the vote unanimous.

Hove and Daniel Munson were nominated for council vice president, with Hove receiving the majority vote, 4-3. Dustin Schulenberg was elected president pro tem to round out council leadership for the upcoming session.

Outgoing officials shared thoughts about their experience. Lisa Bayley counted the conservation easement of the city's riverfront and the establishment of the Sustainability Commission among her proudest moments as a councilmember.

Bender reflected, "This is absolutely the best job I've ever had. This is a beautiful community, it believes in historic preservation, it has a great spirit, but it is the people who make it special."

In his remarks, Rauterkus focused on the importance of open communication between public officials and the public itself.

"It takes a village to run a village," he noted. "I challenge the citizens to engage in a two-way conversation with City Council and staff moving forward."

The importance of two-way communication between local government and residents was echoed by incoming council members.

"You are a part of this government," Brown told citizens.

Beise encourages "everyone to talk to us, because we want to communicate with you."

Following the election of the new City Council officers, Dowse gave the state of the city address. Dowse focused on the city's mission to "create, preserve, and enhance the quality of life for all," by forging community connections, fostering community vitality, and capitalizing on Red Wing's potential to be the "most thriving regional center in the state."

While Dowse outlined lofty and admirable goals, new Council member Becker was straight to the point. After being sworn in, Becker said simply, "All right, let's get to work."