Video: Demolition begins on West Avenue rental building

Goodhue County plans to use the property as a parking lot for the recently renovated Health and Human Services building.

Demolition of the 406 West Ave. structure required action by Red Wing City Council last year because of its location in the city’s Historic Mall District. Council members overturned in June an earlier decision by the Historic Preservation Commission to deny the county’s application to raze the building.

The county agreed to purchase the property in spring 2016.

