Video: Demolition begins on West Avenue rental building

    By Michael Brun on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.
    With the temperature hovering near 0 degrees, an excavator began work Wednesday, Jan. 4 tearing down an apartment building at the corner of West Avenue and West Fourth Street.

    Goodhue County plans to use the property as a parking lot for the recently renovated Health and Human Services building.

    Demolition of the 406 West Ave. structure required action by Red Wing City Council last year because of its location in the city’s Historic Mall District. Council members overturned in June an earlier decision by the Historic Preservation Commission to deny the county’s application to raze the building.

    The county agreed to purchase the property in spring 2016.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
