Failure to communicate deepens

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt used to say they liked each other. Now they all but call each other a liar.

With the 2017 regular session days away, where the two must lead the job of producing a two-year state budget, questions arise about how much can get done. Special session talks started soon after the regular session ended in May.

Dayton said that Daudt and other Republicans offered no constructive ideas during special session talks.

"You can't negotiate to people who just complain, complain," an upset governor said.

Daudt, on the other hand, said Dayton kept changing what he wanted in bills that could come up during a special session.

"He needs to live up to what he says," the speaker said.

Negotiations went on behind closed doors, sometimes with just Daudt, Dayton and a few loyal aides. Other times, more legislative leaders and staff members were there.

"These are not productive," Dayton told reporters, who wondered if he and leaders should meet in public.

"I am not saying I would never hold a meeting that is closed to the press, but I definitely am thinking about that," the governor said.

That is one thing he and Daudt apparently have in common.

"I would be happy to negotiate with you all in the room," Daudt told reporters Friday, which is what happened a few hours later.

However, when Tim Pawlenty was governor, negotiations with the press watching did not go well and they ended after a few sessions. In those meetings, negotiators spent most of their time posturing, making statements more aimed at the public than each other.