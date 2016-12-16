Hog farm compromises quality of life in Zumbrota

Residents noted during the meeting that MPCA has neglected to include quintessential information about the surrounding area, including 13 wells that citizens rely on for drinking water and four neighboring homes.

Kristi Rosenquist, Zumbrota Township resident, commented on her frustration, "We've asked the MPCA to start the environmental review over and do it right. So far, they've refused."

The Kohlnhofer family proposed the 4,700-hog feedlot with a 3.7 million-gallon liquid manure pit. This feedlot would be three times larger than any other feedlot in Zumbrota Township.

"This is our livelihood that is in jeopardy," said Land Stewardship Project member Kathy Bramble and Zumbrota Township resident. "Yet the MPCA has treated the proposers of the factory farm like customers and us like a nuisance."

During the meeting, citizens requested MPCA perform a more accurate and detailed review on environmental factors that pertain to the proposed hog farm.

As of now, there are no set dates for future meetings. The MPCA will continue to perform more reviews based on Monday's meeting. If approved by Zumbrota Township, the proposed hog farm will go before the Goodhue County Board for a vote.