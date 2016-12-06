Public input sought for ash landfill

Comments submitted by mail or email must include the author's interest in the permit application or draft permit, the action the commenter wishes MPCA to take, and the reasons supporting the commenter's position.

The MPCA announced a preliminary decision to issue a 10-year permit for Lab USA to develop the facility on 3.4 acres of Xcel Energy property on the city's west end. The facility will include a 30,000-square-foot building and will process up to 150,000 tons of municipal solid waste combustor ash per year to recover and recycle iron and nonmetals.

Opponents of the facility have cited concerns over environmental and health issues including noise levels and silica exposure from dust.

A community meeting regarding the landfill will take place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Red Wing Public Library. Representatives from Lab USA, Xcel Energy and the City of Red Wing will be available at the meeting to answer questions and discuss the project.