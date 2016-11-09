Weather Forecast

Close

    It's Nesseth for County Board District 3

    By Kit Murray Today at 1:46 a.m.

    After being in office since 2004, Dan Rechtzigel leaves big shoes to fill as commissioner and current chair for Goodhue County.

    Todd Angelstad on Tuesday admitted defeat to Nesseth to succeed Rechtzigel. Nesseth ran four years ago against the incumbent who is stepping down.

    With road repairs and taxes as the focus, Nesseth stated he may have had an edge over Angelstad due to his experience.

    “I think my experience on the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board dealing with public employees and negotiating with public employee unions is a plus,” Nesseth said.

    Nesseth walked away with 2,668 votes across 11 precincts to gain almost 59 percent while his opponent gained 1,843 votes for 40 percent.

    The district encompasses Warsaw, Holden, Wanamingo, Kenyon, Cherry Grove, Roscoe and Pine Island townships and the cities of Dennison, Pine Island, Wanamingo and Kenyon.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentElectionElection 2016Goodhue CountyDistrict 3barney nessethsocialtodd angelstad
    Kit Murray

    Kit Murray joined Red Wing Republican Eagle in August 2016, covering county government, news and local events. She is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in photojournalism. 

    kmurray@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7874
    Advertisement
    randomness