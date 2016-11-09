It's Nesseth for County Board District 3

Todd Angelstad on Tuesday admitted defeat to Nesseth to succeed Rechtzigel. Nesseth ran four years ago against the incumbent who is stepping down.

With road repairs and taxes as the focus, Nesseth stated he may have had an edge over Angelstad due to his experience.

“I think my experience on the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board dealing with public employees and negotiating with public employee unions is a plus,” Nesseth said.

Nesseth walked away with 2,668 votes across 11 precincts to gain almost 59 percent while his opponent gained 1,843 votes for 40 percent.

The district encompasses Warsaw, Holden, Wanamingo, Kenyon, Cherry Grove, Roscoe and Pine Island townships and the cities of Dennison, Pine Island, Wanamingo and Kenyon.