Allen retains County Board seat in unopposed election

The current vice chair of the Goodhue County Board and chairperson of the Goodhue County Health & Human Services Board, Allen addressed his goals while in office.

“There is a need to strengthen our partnership with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health to improve mental health services for our citizens who struggle with mental illness or chemical issues,” he said. “There is also a need to develop more housing options to accommodate the workers who want to reside in Goodhue County.”

For 12 years, Allen has provided insight through his experiences as a psychologist and retired army officer.

“As a psychologist, my training has allowed me to understand the importance of working with others at all levels of government and with the Goodhue County citizens I serve,” he said.

Allen received 3,727. There were 73 write-ins.

Allen’s top priorities this term include housing options, public safety and cybersecurity.