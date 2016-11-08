Sean Dowse is Red Wing's new mayor

"I am humbled and proud to be elected as a voice for Red Wing," Dowse said.

Dowse became a prominent figure in Red Wing, particularly in the arts community, as the executive director of the Sheldon Theatre. He retired from the position in 2015, but has since directed several productions.

As Mayor, Dowse plans to tackle a variety of issues to prioritize growth in Red Wing. He hopes to establish partnerships among local businesses, government and nonprofit organizations and real estate developers to stimulate job growth and bring more affordable housing to the community.

A greater availability of affordable housing lends itself to another priority Dowse outlined: attracting and retaining young families. Along with housing, Dowse said he will work to ensure families’ recreational and educational needs are met.

“Additionally, Red Wing needs to examine the disappearance and affordability of childcare resources and support the establishment of an effective community development agency,” he said in a Republican Eagle Q&A.