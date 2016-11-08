Beise retains City Council seat

“I look forward to continuing to work with city staff, city council, and the citizens of Red Wing to make our City a great place to live, work, and play,” Beise said. “People may contact me at my email or phone number that is listed on the City of Red Wing web site with any comments or concerns.”

His top priority at that time was continuing to attract families to further growth and support in the community. This concern was consistent with comments at a League of Women Voters forum in October, where he said he would prioritize aspects that would make Red Wing an affordable place to live, including taxes, jobs and infrastructure.

He has suggested working with existing high-paying businesses to create more jobs and seek out businesses that could bring more jobs.

“It’s a tough balance, but it is achievable if we work together for it,” he said at the forum.

He also suggested establishing a task force akin to Mayor Den Bender’s Sidewalk Task Force to address Red Wing’s affordable housing deficit: “Get a group of citizens together that will discuss how to come up with a plan to encourage the private sector to build houses.”