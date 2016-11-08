Brown defeats Stone for City Council Wards 3 & 4

“I am humbled that the citizens of Red Wing honored me with helping to serve our community and I look forward to the work we have to do,” he said. “There’s a lot of issues that need to be dealt with. I’m looking to see who we can work with in the county and state to advance the issues that are important to Red Wing.”

Among these issues, he said, are infrastructure needs, housing and economic reorganization— a gauntlet of “heavy lifting” he said he’s honored to approach.

Known for his work on the Riverfront Redevelopment plan, Brown said he will prioritize the city’s sustainability — “a harmony between cultural, social, economic and environmental needs.”

One aspect he hopes to make more sustainable is the city’s housing market.

“All of the housing has been high-end housing,” he said at a League of Women Voters forum. “We don’t have a situation where the market is correcting for this.”

He plans to engage all stakeholders in working towards a solution, including government entities, nonprofit organizations and the private sector.

“The only way we’re going to do this is if we all come together, identify a huge need that we have, and then all work together to address it,” he said.

He commended opponent Ernie Stone for running a civil race in the midst of a “divisive” presidential election.

“We could be opponents without being disagreeable to each other as people; I thought he ran a good campaign, and I ran a good campaign,” Brown said. “I’m proud of Red Wing as a whole for running good elections.”

Stone ran for City Council in 2014, a position Council Member Peggy Rehder took. Despite his second loss for the seat, Stone said he would “absolutely” run again, possibly when Rehder’s term expires in two years.

“It really is a sense of duty that more people need to get involved,” he said. “Everybody says people should get more involved, but nobody does it. The opportunity and need is there— we all talk about it and I pursue it.”