Becker takes the vote in Ward 2

The owner of Red Wing Framing & Fine Art, Becker said he would prioritize health communities and use his platform to “look out for those who cannot look out for themselves.”

He said he favors a “bottom-up” approach to stimulating economic prosperity in the community.

“The Minnesota economy has grown 70 percent since 2000 and Red Wing has been nearly flat,” he said in a Republican Eagle Q&A. “It isn’t practical to continue to assume we can import prosperity by attracting a major employer. A top-down strategy doesn’t work in 2016.”

He also hopes to improve accessibility to affordable housing by factors he feels prevent development.

“The free market system has a way of correcting itself, where if there is a genuine need that’s not being met, developers will capitalize on that opportunity,” he said at a forum. “If there’s a disconnect, I think you need to find a root cause to see why we’re not getting the developers to come into the community.”