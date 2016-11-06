Goodhue County Board Briefs

On Oct. 27, Land-use Management Director Lisa Hanni received a certificate recognizing the Cannon Valley Trail as a contributor to the project as well as map guide destination stickers to aid in advertising.

Scott Roepke accepted the certificate on behalf of the trail. "Scott, you run probably one of the best trails in the state," Commissioner Ron Allen stated.

Truck business raises noise, dust issues

Augie's Trucking, located in an A3 district in Vasa Township, requested to operate a trucking and repair business. After locating to 17510 County 41 Blvd., Red Wing, in the spring of 2016, the business is now applying for a conditional-use permit.

The county board raised concerns of noise and dust, including the application of chloride.

"How are we going to determine whether a project meets a standard to pay to put chloride on for their neighbors or not?" Chairman Dan Rechtzigel said, "We prefer to have the applicant and neighbors work that out on their own."

Commissioner Ron Allen interjected and said, "It was more of a noise issue than a chloride issue."

After discussion, commissioners said the trucks must enter and exit the property traveling west on County Road 41. Staff will coordinate a review of the permit in November 2017.

"I think that's the best direction," Anderson said.

Meeting watch

Tuesday's County Board lasted 54 minutes. All five commissioners were present.

— compiled by Kit Murray, staff writer