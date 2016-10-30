Pros, cons weighed for ACA

His plan would reduce premiums by 25 percent for about 123,000 Minnesotans who don't qualify for federal tax credit, he said. Federal aid by state-subsidized insurance through MinnesotaCare would be available for those who don't qualify for the rebate.

Dayton estimated the rebates would reduce 2017 rate increases from an average of 55 percent to an average of 16 percent.

A release from Dayton's office provided an example in which a 55-year-old Rochester resident who previously paid a $968 monthly premium would pay $726 under the Dayton plan. A metro resident of the same age who currently pays $638 per month would pay $479.

Partisan tension rose throughout the state after Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman announced prices for individual health insurance policies under MNsure would rise 50 to 69 percent.

Despite the criticism ACA sustained since the announcement, Dayton credited the program for keeping children on their parents' plans longer, removing limits on insurance policies for people with chronic illness and tackling preexisting condition policies, among others.

"In these final days before the Nov. 8 election, the Affordable Care Act and MNsure have been targets of repeated attacks by politicians, both in Minnesota and nationally, who have never supported those programs, have blocked all efforts to improve them, and are now trying to maximize their political advantages by trashing them," Dayton said. "They emphasize the ACA's current problems, while ignoring all of its successes and hoping that everyone will forget them."

Congress

Among the critics of ACA is Republican congressional candidate Jason Lewis, whose name appears on the ballots in Minnesota's 2nd District. Lewis hopes to reform or repeal and replace Minnesota's state-level exchange in favor of allowing nationwide policies.

He also would challenge comprehensive health care plans with mandated coverage.

"The very essence of insurance is that you have prices for different risks. So, if you take away that pricing mechanism, you end up with the highest price," he said. "With young people, we've got to let the market dictate the price of insurance, not the government."

Independent Party candidate Paula Overby agrees with repealing the ACA — although she echoed Dayton's acknowledged benefits such as removing limits like pre-existing conditions.

"That's a transitional issue," she said. "I don't believe in forcing people to buy insurance that they can't afford, and that's what's happened. A lot of those 13 million people we've heard about that are in bronze plans with $5,000 to $7,000 deductibles that can't afford insurance in the first place, and can't afford deductibles."

Democratic-Farmer-Labor congressional candidate Angie Craig said what distinguishes her the most from her opponents in the ACA discussion is her desire to preserve the program's benefits.

"Democrats have acknowledged the problem with the individual marketplace," she said. "But I think we all have to acknowledge the high cost of prescription drugs is driving up health care costs across the board. Specifically I think Medicare, the largest provider of health insurance, needs to be able to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies."

Other solutions she suggested included tackling opioid and heroin addiction as a public health issue and working for more efficient health care.