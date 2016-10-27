Students learn tribal government

"Each tribe is different, having their own constitutions and form of government," Buck said.

"At Prairie Island, we run very similar to city councils, like here in Red Wing."

Buck told students of the 11 tribes in Minnesota, seven Ojibwe tribes and four Dakota tribes.

"Some tribes have governors. We have five elected Tribal Council members that serve a two-year term," she said.

The council oversees the businesses owned by the tribe, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mt. Frontenac Golf Course and the Dakota Station, as well as managing the roles of government. As Tribal Council president, Buck has travelled to Washington, D.C. to speak with congressmen and women, as well as other tribal leaders around the country.

The council is currently working on constitutional revisions, Buck said. Prairie Island's constitution was written in 1934 when the tribe became a federally recognized tribe.

"If we see a change that needs to be made in a law, regulations or ordinance, we'll change it," she said.

Other responsibilities within the tribal government include the police department, clinic, fitness center, family services and environmental departments. Buck discussed education as a large focus for the tribe.

"Our graduation rate was below the national average at one point," she said. After providing more resources and funding to educational support, graduation rates rose to 93 to 98 percent.

"We're very proud to provide these services for our children," Buck said. "The key to the success of our tribe is to educate our people."

For Buck, opportunities to educate people of Dakota history and culture are the most important aspects of serving on the tribal council. A student asked Buck about her pride of the Dakota heritage.

"Our philosophy is seven generations," Buck told students. "Someone seven generations before me made decisions and looked out for me even before they knew I would exist. That's my job to look out for the next seven generations. We need to make sure that the future of the tribe continues to prosper and grow."

Prairie Island Indian Community will host the 2016 Minnesota Indian Education Association annual conference at Treasure Island Nov. 16-18. For more information, visit www.minnesotaindianeducation.org.