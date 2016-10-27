Carlson Kiln construction to cost additional $95,000

The cost difference stems from the city's rejection of the lowest of four bids on the project received in September after deeming it unresponsive.

The next lowest bid from Environmental Associates, Inc., totaled to $288,131 — nearly $100,000 more than the original construction estimate of $193,000.

A $258,600 Minnesota Historical Cultural Heritage Grant approved for the project in December accounts for about 81 percent of total estimated project costs.

Although the city provided a $51,000 cash match for a 25 percent project contingency, City Planner Steve Kohn said the unusually robust amount should be reserved for unexpected problems crews may encounter with the project down the line.

"There's no blueprints for this project — once they have to excavate down to put their anchors in, there's a lot of unknowns," he said. "They started the project by repointing the structure, that's pretty straight forward, but this is a very unique structure. A lot of these folks have probably not worked on a lime kiln — there's only a couple of them left in Minnesota."

Lisa Bayley was the only council member to vote against the bid.

Despite council's initial hesitance to accept the pricier bid, Public Works Director Rick Moskwa said the spending was inevitable.

"I know it's a significant amount of money, it's not an easy decision for us," he said. "At the end of the day, the lime kiln is falling down now. If we don't take action, we will have to expend money when it does fall down."

Council President Dean Hove was among the council members to reconsider the bid at Monday's meeting.

"If we're going to spend money, we might as well fund it to get it fixed," he said. "If that thing caves in, my conservative estimate is it's going to cost $100,000 to fix it anyway, and by the time you haul everything out of there and fix it up and make it secure, you're going to spend it either way."

He added the city might not have the grant money in the future.

Finance Director Marshall Hallock warned that although the city's budget allows for the extra funding without eliminating other capital projects, a budget meeting Nov. 10 will outline several other projects awaiting funding, including the Safe Routes to School project and the incinerator.

"We're waiting for some council input as for how they would like us move that financing forward," he said. "We've got ideas we'd like to share with you, but there's more projects out there that are seeking funding than just this project."